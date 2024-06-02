Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 836,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.