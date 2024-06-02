Scotiabank Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$23.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.17.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$19.68 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.