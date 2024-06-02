Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 22,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.