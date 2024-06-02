Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shineco Stock Performance

Shineco stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Shineco has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Shineco alerts:

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.