Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shineco Stock Performance
Shineco stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Shineco has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Shineco
