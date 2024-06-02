Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 423.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,793 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 6,130,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,772. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

