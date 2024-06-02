Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.06.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
