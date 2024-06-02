Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 14.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 1,321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.7 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF opened at $12.17 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

