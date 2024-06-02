Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Grows By 18.3%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 406,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 428,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

