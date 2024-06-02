Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Drops By 10.4%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BioCardia Stock Down 11.2 %

BioCardia stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 48,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,563. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

