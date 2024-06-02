Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Drops By 11.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

