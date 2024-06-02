Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Drops By 7.1%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 317,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.