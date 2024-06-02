Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Grows By 25.5%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,203,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 8,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 991.5 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
