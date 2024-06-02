Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Grows By 25.5%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,203,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 8,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 991.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

