Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Declines By 7.5%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,483.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COOP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,608. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.