Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Drops By 21.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 438,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,634.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,242,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,293. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. MSP Recovery makes up approximately 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

