Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Decreases By 16.7%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,134 shares of company stock valued at $798,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 864,455 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,103,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 415,645 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 77,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 1,059,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,382. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

