Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Grows By 21.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

