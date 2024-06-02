Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Grows By 21.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.2 days.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.
About Novozymes A/S
