Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Expands By 50.0%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onyx Acquisition Co. I news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.4 %

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

