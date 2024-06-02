Short Interest in Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Rises By 19.1%

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

PDIYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Predictive Discovery

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

