Short Interest in Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Rises By 19.1%

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
PDIYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Predictive Discovery
