Short Interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Declines By 20.9%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Riskified Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,469. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.