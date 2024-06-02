Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Drops By 21.4%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile
