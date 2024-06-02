Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Drops By 21.4%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

