Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Grows By 27.2%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MICS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 64,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Singing Machine has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singing Machine stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Singing Machine worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

