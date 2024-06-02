Short Interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Decreases By 21.2%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of RBOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,677. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.