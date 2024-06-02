Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Expands By 25.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
