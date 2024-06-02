Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 1,465,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,366. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

