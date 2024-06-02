Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SHTDY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 11,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

