Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SIX stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,735,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

