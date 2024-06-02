Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $133.59 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

