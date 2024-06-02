SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

SouthState Stock Up 0.9 %

SouthState stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

