Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Invests $554,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.43. 61,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,658. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

