Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 22,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

