Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 40,383 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 23,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,136. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

