Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 40,383 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 23,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,136. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.
About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.
