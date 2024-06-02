Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes $407,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,777 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 205,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 15.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 604,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 81,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

