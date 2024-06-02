Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,873. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

