Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $39.41. 4,154,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

