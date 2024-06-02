Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Sprout Social worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,563,000 after buying an additional 154,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,353. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

