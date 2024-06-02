Stevanato Group S.p.A. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Stevanato Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of STVN traded up €0.75 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €20.32 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.09. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a 52-week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STVN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($37.27).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

