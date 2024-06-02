StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.88.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
