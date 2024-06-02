StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.