StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

