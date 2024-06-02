SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Review

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Allego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.14 -$26.91 million N/A N/A Allego $157.42 million N/A -$118.94 million N/A N/A

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Allego N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allego has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 933.47%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allego beats SunCar Technology Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Allego

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.