Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,191 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $241,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,600. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

