S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&W Seed stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

