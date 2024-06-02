Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TANH opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
Tantech Company Profile
