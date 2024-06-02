Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after buying an additional 285,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 779,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,317. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

