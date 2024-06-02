Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,278,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 15,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182,784.0 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Terna stock remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
About Terna
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.