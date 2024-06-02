Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,278,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 15,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182,784.0 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Terna stock remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

