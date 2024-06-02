TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.25 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $160.25 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00052476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,287,942 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,706,372 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

