The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 16,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.96. 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $109,122,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $740,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

