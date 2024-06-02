The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $13.62 on Friday, reaching $344.62. 3,915,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.19 and a 200-day moving average of $324.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

