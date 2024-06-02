The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 222,560 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $162,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.52. 2,638,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.