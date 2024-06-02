The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Motco lifted its position in Roche by 612.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 59.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after buying an additional 368,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

